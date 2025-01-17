The Chief Magistrate’s Court at Buganda Road has rejected Uganda Law Society President, Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde’s application to halt a private prosecution against him.

Ssemakadde is accused of insulting the modesty of a woman, specifically the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Justice Jane Frances Abodo, in violation of Section 115(3) of the Penal Code Act. The complaint was filed by Joshua Byamazima and Tonny Tumukunde.

Ssemakadde argued that the complaint lacked sufficient evidence and was filed in bad faith. However, Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi ruled that the application did not meet the necessary grounds for dismissal.

The court found that Ssemakadde has the right to a fair trial under Article 28 of the Ugandan Constitution. It also determined that the respondents had made adequate disclosures and had reasonable grounds to file the complaint.

A video recording presented by the respondents, allegedly containing the offensive remarks, was deemed sufficient to establish a prima facie case against Ssemakadde.

The matter will proceed to further investigation, with no costs awarded to either party.