The Supreme Court has upheld a 26-year and 5-month sentence for Abdul Bossa, who was convicted of aggravated robbery and murder.

Bossa was initially sentenced by the High Court in Kampala after pleading guilty to robbing and murdering his workmate, Isaac Ainemanyi. The robbery involved Shs40 million.

The High Court sentenced him to 26 years and 5 months for aggravated robbery and 25 years and 5 months for murder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Dissatisfied with this decision, Bossa appealed to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the sentence was harsh.

His appeal was unsuccessful, prompting him to take his case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, presided over by five justices led by Lady Justice Lillian Tibatemwa, dismissed his appeal and ordered him to continue serving his sentence.

The prosecution’s case against Bossa stemmed from events on June 29, 2013, in Wamala zone, Nabweru sub-county, Wakiso District.

Bossa and four accomplices allegedly killed Ainemanyi and stole Shs40 million belonging to their employer, Kasese Distillers Limited.