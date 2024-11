By Andrew Mwanguhya

Just like they did at Namboole against South Africa last Friday, Uganda arrived in Congo at the weekend as one of the qualified teams to the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

The only difference is that this time they enter their final Group K game against Congo on Tuesday as a beaten side – one that needs quick recovery. Second-half goals from Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi did the damage on Friday, subjecting Uganda to their first defeat of the qualifiers. Read more