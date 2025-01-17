Parliament’s committee on Defense has thrown out the Minister for Defense, Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth and consequently ordered him to produce President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who serves as the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), for questioning over his erratic posts on X (formerly Twitter) that have reportedly put Uganda’s image in disrepute both locally and internationally.

Mr Oboth-Oboth who was flanked by a delegation of top Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) led by the Deputy CDF, Lt Gen Samuel Okiding appeared to answer questions about the 2024/25 Budget Framework Paper of the Ministry of Defense.