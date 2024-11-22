By Job Bwire & Andrew Bagala

One person has been shot dead and another seriously injured in a suspected aggravated robbery in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb. Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said police had responded to the scene.

“Kira Road Police have responded to a scene of aggravated robbery in Ntinda. Tragically, one person has been confirmed dead, and another sustained injuries. Further details will be provided as soon as Possible,” ASP Oweyesigyire said in a Thursday evening, November 21 statement issued minutes after Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura posted on her X handle saying her brother, one Albert Cook Tugume who operates a mobile money shop in the area had been shot dead.

Ms Nyanjura said Tugume,33, was shot three times by unknown assailants who jumped on a waiting boda boda motorcycle and fled the scene after the 8pm attack.