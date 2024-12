KFM’s Judith Atim hosts Mr. David Musiri, the National Unity Platform’s head of institutions and youth Wing, Prof. Ogenga Latigo, and Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Party electoral commission, on the VPN Show to discuss the political future of Mathias Mpuuga, just days after the formation of the Democratic Alliance.

