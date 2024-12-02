Ms Promise Atete has been committed to the International Crimes Division of the High Court for trial on charges of procuring defilement and aggravated trafficking.

Atete was committed on Monday morning by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi. She is jointly charged with Nasser Nduhukire, commonly known as Don Nasser, a socialite who was also committed to the High Court in November 2024 to stand trial on defilement charges.

Atete has been ordered to report to the registrar of the High Court every 23rd day of the month.

Don Nasser is facing charges of aggravated trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The prosecution alleges that on May 3, 2024, at Acacia Avenue, Atete procured a girl under the age of 18 to have unlawful sexual intercourse with Don Nasser and induced her to use marijuana.

Nasser, a prominent figure in Kampala’s social scene, has been in custody since September 23, 2024. His arrest followed allegations that he held a 16-year-old girl captive at his Kira residence for several days, from May 23 to May 27, 2024.

Don Nasser was arrested in Kenya while on an alleged business trip.