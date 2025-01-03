The opposition Democratic Party (DP) has called on the government to increase the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) budget from Shs500 billion to Shs2 trillion to facilitate the authority’s smooth operation.

Ismael Kirya, the party’s acting spokesperson, says this proposed budget increase would support KCCA’s various activities and services, ensuring the city’s effective management and development.

“The problem is the little funding which is given to KCCA because they can’t do everything with the funding they are getting at the moment,” Mr Kirya said.

This follows the recent appointments of KCCA’s new Executive Director, Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, and her Deputy, Benon Kigenyi, by President Yoweri Museveni.

Kirya argues that KCCA’s primary problem is not leadership changes but rather inadequate funding, which hinders its ability to fulfill its objectives.