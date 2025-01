By Patrick Ilunga

The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended broadcasts by the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network for 90 days “on a precautionary basis”.

The decision by the Conseil Superieur de l’Audiovisuel et de la Communication (CSAC, French for broadcasting and communication council) came on Monday, three days after the Information Minister Patrick Muyaya announced the withdrawal of accreditation for Al Jazeera journalists in the DRC. Read more