The government of Uganda confirmed that a total of 934 children are currently incarcerated in prisons across the country, as of November 18, 2024. Drug and substance abuse is one of the primary factors contributing to this alarming figure.

The majority of these incarcerated children, aged between 18 and 30, are housed in seven government remand homes, including the Kampiringisa National Rehabilitation Centre.

According to Fred Ngabirano, the Commissioner of Youth and Children Affairs, Naguru Remand Home has the highest population, with 206 boys and 18 girls. Kampiringisa follows closely with 204 boys and 8 girls.

“Are those children who are in these remand homes, do they come with visible signs of being on drugs? and my incharges were saying yes,” Ngabirano said.

Ngabirano further emphasized that Gulu, Lira, and Lamwo districts have the highest number of children in remand homes.

“In Gulu, the number of those with signs and symptoms of being on drugs by the time they committed the crime goes even to 25%,” he added.