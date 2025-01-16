Electoral Commission (EC) Secretary, Leonard Mulekwa has been suspended.

According to an internal EC memo, Mulekwa was directed to vacate his office to allow investigations.

In an interview with KFM, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said Mulekwa and more than five others are accused of involvement in the irregular disbursement, utilization, and accountability of EC funds.

“I think that’s the standard procedure that if you are under investigation, you vacate office to enable smooth conduct of investigation. Though they are internal investigations by the commission,” Byabakama told KFM on Thursday.

In July 2020, Mulekwa was appointed to replace Sam Rwakoojo, the long-serving secretary who was dismissed along with three other EC staff members.

Mulekwa joined EC headquarters in 2002 from Pallisa District, where he served as the District Planner before becoming the district registrar.

At EC headquarters, also in 2002, Mulekwa was appointed deputy head of the election management department.

In 2004, he was appointed head of the voter education and training department, among other roles.