The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged stakeholders to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair elections in 2026.

Speaking at the Annual Broadcasters Conference organized by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) in Kampala on Friday, EC Commissioner Mr Sallie Simba Kayunga emphasized that credible elections are a collaborative responsibility of all Ugandans.

He urged stakeholders, especially security personnel, media outlets, and politicians, to adhere to all electoral laws to avoid conflicts.

“We have just had a very peaceful election in Kisoro in spite of the prediction that things would be bad there,” Mr Simba said.

Simba highlighted the crucial role of the media in fostering peaceful elections.