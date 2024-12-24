The Electoral Commission (EC) has extended the update period for the National Voters Register. The update will now commence on January 20, 2025, and conclude on February 10, 2025.

Originally, in preparation for the 2025/2026 General Elections, the EC’s roadmap scheduled the update from January 3, 2025, to January 24, 2025. This schedule has been revised to allow for better preparation and increased public participation.

According to Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the update exercise will be conducted daily, including weekends, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at designated update stations across Uganda.

Justice Byabakama emphasized that the exercise aims to enable eligible Ugandan citizens aged 18 and above, who are not yet registered voters, to register. Registered voters who wish to transfer their voting locations can also apply during this period.

The exercise will also allow registered voters to verify the accuracy of their details and confirm their presence on the Voters Register at their designated voting locations. Furthermore, students registered by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) who have since turned 18 can present their National Identification Number (NIN) to update their records and be assigned a polling station within their parish of residence or origin.

Julius Mucunguzi, Head of Public Relations and Spokesperson for the Electoral Commission, urged students aged 18 and above to take advantage of this opportunity to register or update their particulars before returning to school. He also appealed to all stakeholders in the electoral process to actively participate in the update exercise and adhere to the provided guidelines.

“The commission appeals to all stakeholders in the electoral process to participate in the general update exercise involving the guidelines that will be issued in due course,” Mucunguzi said.

The Electoral Commission is mandated under Article 61 (1)(e) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (as amended), and Sections 18 and 20 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 140) to compile, maintain, revise, and update the National Voters Register.