The 21st annual BET awards were held on Sunday under the “Year of the Black Woman.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, this is the first time that a live audience attended the show that was hosted by Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

During the show, Queen Latifah appreciated BET for creating a platform for black women to shine and also showcase their talents.

“I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine,” Queen Latifah said while accepting her award.

Below is the list of winners: