Musician Rabadaba was introduced in a glamourous event by his longtime girlfriend, Nalongo Maggie Kayima who was formerly with AK 47.

Maggie, who converted to Islam and changed her name to Salha introduced Rabadaba to her parents today in Butamba- Katabi.

Before the introduction, Maggie said she was a Moslem during her childhood years and therefore people should not make a big deal out of her converting.

Maggie started trending a lot in the media after AK 47’s death mainly because of the men she decided to date. Before saying Rabadaba, it was alleged that she was dating singer, Grenade who later revealed that she was only helping him in his music career.

More details to follow.