Richard Mugisha popularly known as Mr Lee of the B2C music group lost his mother Beatrice Busingye popularly known as Nalongo today morning.

The group, together with other celebrities have mourned the death of Nalongo on their official social media pages.

“With sincere regret, we announce the death of our beloved mother (Mama Mr Lee) who passed on earlier this morning. May the Lord strengthen us with the entire family and B2C lovers. RIP TO MAMA NALONGO We going to truly miss you our sweetheart,” B2C posted.

Other celebrities like Rema, Iryn Namubiru also mourned the death of their singing friend, Mr Lee.

“Mama Lee was such a jolly and sweet person. We are gonna miss you, mama. May God strengthen our brother Mr Lee and the whole family,” Rema posted.

“May her soul Rest in Peace,” Spice Diana eulogized.

However, the cause of the death is not yet known.