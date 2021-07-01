Since the first lockdown in March 2020, musicians have not been able to perform with gathering on a temporary ban. Just when the situation was getting a little bit better, the second wave came upon us, and matters only got worse, driving us into a second lockdown.

The situation for many has only gotten worse for most sectors such as the education sector and entertainment industry. Gagamel singer Allan Hedrick aka Paper Daddy has released a new song about the current situation.

In the reggae song, Paper Daddy has bashed the NRM Government in his new song dubbed ‘We Are Tired‘.

It is no secret that Bebe Cool who is Paper Daddy’s father is an NRM supporter and this has left the fans waiting to see his take on the song.

