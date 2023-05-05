Legendary American Rhythm and Blues (R&B) music group, Boyz II Men, is set to perform in Uganda during their debut African tour.

The legendary singers Known for their soulful harmonies and timeless hits such as ‘End of the Road’ and ‘Bended Knees’, will be performing in Uganda on June 11, 2023, at Kololo ceremonial grounds, after holding a concert in Kenya on June 10. The group is also expected to perform in South Africa as part of their Africa tour.

The Kampala concert is powered by giant telecommunication company, MTN Uganda as it celebrates its 25 years of existence in Uganda, together with other sponsors including NTV Uganda.

MTN’s chief marketing officer, Somdev Sen, says the company is committed to ensuring that, through promoting arts and music, the growth of the entertainment industry and consequently the economy of the country is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Fenon Events’ Alice Nakato on Friday told journalists that the event will have one of the best productions ever.

“If you have seen what Fenon events has done for other events, just know how good the Boys II Men show will be well produced with our state of the art equipment. Expect good lighting, stage , sound and set up at Kololo ceremonial grounds on June 11,” Nakato said.