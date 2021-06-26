“We need to understand that a house help is a human being who has needs, interests and desires,” Peter Igaga said while addressing the issues between men and house helps on the BoyzToMen segment on D’Mighty Breakfast.

Igaga says that some of these people are sent on a mission right from the village so that they can replace the wives in the homes they work in.

However, Peter says that most women give space to their men and allow them to get in proximity with their husbands because people get attracted to each other when they are in close proximity.

He adds that women should not entirely leave the house chores to the maids but also take up responsibility for looking after their home.

“The maid is there, she is the one who is cooking, even in this day and era where bathrooms have hot water, the maid is the one bringing hot water for ‘daddy’ while you are watching your favourite soaps and on your phone,” Igaga says.

He advises that wives should let their house helps go over the weekend. Brian also added that wives should let their house helps go over the weekend to get their own boyfriends.

Igaga however blames men saying that it’s their decision for going out with their maids and therefore, they should not blame anyone. He adds that when men go into relationships with their maids, maids get unnecessary power and start fighting with the wife so as to prove a point that the husband gave them power.

“As a man, you have no business talking to the maid. If you have an issue, take it to the maid. If your wife is away, do all the house chores with kids, bond with the kids or eat out,” he said.

Listen to the podcast below: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/L2u5bqVzXzW8JGVr5