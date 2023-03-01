By Isaac Ssejjombwe

A photo of Jose Chameleone kissing his brother Weasel have been shared widely on social media with the public expressing their disapproval of this action.

Many have been asking questions of what the artiste’s agenda is with such a gesture.

However, Chameleone has come out and taken full responsibility for his action, blaming it on excitement.

“I wish to apologize to my fans, friends for the deed me and Weasel shared on stage. I know most of my friends are really offended and didn’t carry it lightly. I sincerely apologize. It was just too much energy and excitement and I actually regret it. The energy was so high and it was just a wrong way to share it with my Weasel my brother and I also apologize on behalf of him. Thank you so much for accepting my apology,” he said in a clip on his social media platforms.