Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime is currently mourning the death of her mother who passed on today morning.

“God’s ways are indeed not our ways! My mother has gone to be with the Lord this morning,” she posted on Facebook and Instagram.

Kansiime did not mention the cause of the death. Her mother’s death comes barely a month after her musician boyfriend Abraham Tukahiirwa alias Skylanta welcomed their first child.

Celebrities have sent condolence messages to her.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Vinka posted.

”Ohh No! May her soul rest in eternal peace bambi,” singer Spice Diana said.

“So sorry darling, sending you love and strength,” Lydia Jazmine said.