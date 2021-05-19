Last week, Forbes Africa released its list of richest African musicians. They ranked them with their net worth in 2021. The list that is mostly dominated by Nigerians saw Uganda’s Bobi Wine named as the 16th richest musician in Africa but the richest in East Africa followed by Diamond Platnumz and Jose Chameleone in 18th place.

In East Africa, Bobi Wine is named the richest artiste with a net worth of $7.2 Million (Shs25 Billion) and in second place came Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Plutnumz with $6.7 million (Shs 23 Billion) and in third place was Uganda’s music doctor Jose Chameleon with a net worth of $6.2 million (Shs 21 Billion)

This hasn’t gone down well with Diamond Platnumz who questioned Forbes’ authenticity. The WCB boss has hit out at Forbes for ranking him in that position.

