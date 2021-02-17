By Sqoop Admin

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has once again set a record after one of his songs made it to the Coming to America 2 soundtrack. Diamond featured with his ‘Hallelujah’ song where he collaborated with Jamaican reggae family Morgan Heritage.

The song is from the ‘Boy from Tandale’ album. The compilation was released by the Universal Music Group Africa, and it features several stars from the continent. It will be part of a 16-song Pan African compilation album that bridges the distance between countries and cultures.

The song was banned by Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) from receiving airplay in 2018 just months after its release terming it as being against the country’s morals. TCRA argued that the song was actually blasphemous with the video praising indecent ladies.

‘Hallelujah’ got more than a million views within the first 24 hours that it was uploaded on Diamond’s YouTube channel and since been viewed more than 12 million time on YouTube.

