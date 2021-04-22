Singer Diamond Platnumz is currently in Pretoria, South Africa, visiting his two kids with Zari Hassan. This is the second time he is reuniting with his children since 2020.

According to videos shared on Instagram, Zari and Diamond are seen sharing light moments together and enjoying co-parenting.

Diamond also had a special time with his kids and watched a cartoon program on TV with them. He has two children with the socialite, Tiffah and Nilan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN78qL-HNJ6/

Diamond and Zari broke up in February 2018. Zari once accused Diamond of failing to provide child support for his children.