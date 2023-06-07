Several artistes and comedians have eulogised their colleague and former Rubaga South legislator, Kato Lubwama, describing him as brave, faithful, loving, and dedicated to his job.

Speaking from the deceased home in Mutundwe in Kampala’s Rubaga division this morning, renowned stage and movie actor, also former presidential candidate, Charles James Ssenkubuge aka Siasa, said Kato Lubwama was a very principled man who was not afraid of speaking the truth.

Meanwhile, singer Mesach Ssemakula and Chosen Becky said Kato’s death has dealt a serious blow to the performing arts and music industry.

The duo says that his witty character which always attracted laughter from those around him and his supporters will be dearly missed.

Kato Lubwama died this morning at the age of 52 at Stana Medical Center in Bunnamwaya where he was rushed after reportedly suffering a heart attack.