Uganda’s Ghetto Kids have been named brand ambassadors for Liberty Insurance Company, KFM has learnt.

The dancers returned home on Tuesday after they narrowly missed out on a spot in the top three in Britain’s Got Talent.

Addressing the media about the deal in Kampala on Wednesday, Liberty Insurance Company Chief Executive Officer Ganesh Muhammed, said the youngsters have received Shs87 million for a 3-year deal covering education and insurance protection.

He adds that the dancers have showcased Africa on the global stage and so they deserve to be supported to further develop their talent and attain better education.

Meanwhile, their guardian-turned-manager, Dauda Kavuma has welcomed the deal as a great opportunity for the children from the slums to receive an education and a decent home.

Made up of six children, aged between six and thirteen, the Ghetto Kids hail from humble beginnings in the slums of Kampala.

While in the UK, they strutted their stuff among the crème de la crème of talent, making it to the esteemed group of ten finalists.

Ultimately, the victory crown was snatched by Viggo Venn, a side-splitting 33-year-old comedian all the way from Norway.

13-year-old dancer, Lilliana Clifton secured the runner-up position while magic maestro, and 14-year-old wizard Cillian O’Connor, secured third place.