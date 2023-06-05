By Kevin Githuku

Ghetto Kids were Sunday night eliminated in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), as Viggo Venn, a Norwegian comedian, walked away with the grand prize.

The group of six children aged between six and thirteen years old have had tremendous success through this year’s edition of the highly contested competition through to the grand finale.

The finale held on June 4, 2023 in Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, UK, featured the top most performers from the previous stages of the edition which included the Ghetto Kids, Malakai Bayoh, Duo Odyssey, Musa Motha, Amy Lou, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Travis George, Cillian O'Connor and Lillianna Clifton.