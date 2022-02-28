By Ivan Ssenabulya

A celebrated Ugandan-American hip-hop star and actor Ernest Nsimbi aka GNL Zamba has released his latest project, dubbed ‘Rainfall’ which celebrates the element of water in their 3rd video off of their EP Infinity.

It reminds the world of the cyclical nature of life, as exemplified by the water cycle.

“Rainfall” is part of a short film which is a visual album for Infinity, produced by Nsimbi/Swahili Nation.

The Infinity short film was shot by Pest of Gratemake Films, created by Lillian Maxmillan Nabaggala, set design and styling by Hannah Mugenyi, costumes by Abbas Kaijuka.

The Infinity short film is rich with themes of the chakra color system, with highlights of rich green vegetation in Nkokonjeru, Mukono-Uganda.