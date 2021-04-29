The boys that were bashed by judge Alex Mukulu for smelling are set to release their first song tomorrow. The song will feature the young star fresh Kid.

Alex Mukulu bashed the group for smelling during a TV show show dubbed ‘Yolesa ekitone’.

Mukulu blatantly told the kids on the talent search show that they have a ‘bad scent’ which made it hard for him to even watch their dance moves.

Many people have come out on various platforms especially Twitter and condemned the judge.

Singer Bruno K is among those who condemned Judge Mukulu for his actions and promised to see to it that the boys achieve their dreams.

“My Boys are finally here. This is going to be the beginning of a new age of these lads,” Bruno K posted.

Bruno K has further revealed that the boy’s song will drop tomorrow.