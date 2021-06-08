Singer Bebe Cool has trashed rumours that were going around on social media about battling with COVD-19.

The singer, who was earlier spotted in a public gym with his son Alpha, causing questions as to why he was in public places and not under isolation came out to clear the air. According to Bebe Cool, he says he has been down with Malaria and typhoid.

“I would like to clarify something that has been making rounds on social media that I’m battling Covid. That is not true I’m not battling covid I had malaria and Typhoid which I’ve been battling for the last two and a half weeks and I’m now fine,” he stated.

This came after the singer posted a video on his Snapchat stories captioned “Thinking what to do with this Covid-19”.

He however called upon the public to remain vigilant and follow the SOPs put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.