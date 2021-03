Bobi Wine has upped his recent dig into Fufa’s suspension of Cranes star Khalid Aucho, saying all people who support him are being politically ostracised by Fufa.

In a rejoinder, Bobi said one of his biggest supporters, Alpha Ssali, was taken to Mauritania last month to just be a ball boy.

“He didn’t even play a minute. We must reject this Fufa and its politics,” he said.

Reminded that Alpha is his nemesis Bebe Cool’s son, Bobi said: “Even Messi’s son prefers Ronaldo.”

Read more: