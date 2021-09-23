Singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool has come out to reveal that he will always respect Jose Chameleone.

While posting on his Twitter page, Bebe Cool showered praises on his former music rival Chameleon and said that he is always happy each time they come together.

“Allah gave us an opportunity to be who we are so that we can share the same opportunity with humanity. I’m always proud and exceptionally happy when we meet and share memories that gave light to what most will enjoy. I will always respect you Gen @JChameleone ,for you deserve it,” he posted on his Twitter page.

The duo meet a few days after singer Jose Chameleone denounced his membership in the NUP party and said that he is now an NRM member.

Chameleone was welcomed back to the party with a brand new Range Rover car.

However, Bobi Wine, who doubles as the National Unity Platform party President revealed that Chameleone only exposed his self worth and Ugandans will judge him by his actions.