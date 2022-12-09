Celebrated deejay, DJ Fem has joined the list of entertainers planning to stage concerts this December. Lately, it has become common for DJs to host and headline concerts as we have seen DJs Slick Stuart and Roja, DJ Shiru, DJ Suuna Ben, and Selector Jay among others hold successful concerts.

Fem DJ Born Kawuki Fred has already set the date and venue for his maiden concert. The show dubbed “The Fem Effect” will happen on December 15, 2022, at the Kati Kati Grounds.

The calm party creator describes himself as a versatile DJ who plays all genres of music and who can adapt and fit into the taste of different audiences. According to Fem, he started as a hostel DJ before breaking into the limelight. He has since performed in several countries including Rwanda where he opened up for Nigerian singer Burna Boy. Read more