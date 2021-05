Ugandan model and socialite Judith Heard has been crowned Miss Elite Africa at Miss Elite World.

Heard, 34, beat 31 contestants from across the continent in Egypt.

“Thank you Uganda and the entire world. Allow me to reintroduce myself: I am @misseliteafrica 2021-2022,” she posted on her Instagram after being crowned Saturday night.

The proud and excited Judith Heard said the award is for her children and country.