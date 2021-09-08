Singer Eddy Kenzo has been recognized as the best ‘Afro-Beats Act’ in the Caribbean Afro Music Awards (CAMA) in the United Kingdom (UK).
Eddy Kenzo beat Nigerian-American star Jidenna Theodore Mobbison to get this big achievement in his music career.
Kenzo shared the news on his social media platform.
“A special thanks to #CAMA for making an effort to connect african music and the Caribbean music. It is so special to know how connected we are. I am blessed to be recognized as best #AfroBeatsAct. #CAMA is a celebration and reminder of unity for Africa and the Caribbean,” he posted.