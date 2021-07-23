KFM’s Lynda Ddane has been named among the top most influential African women on Twitter.

The list was compiled by Women in Africa and Smart Data Power, which assess trends and insights on social media platforms.

The list includes politicians, media personalities and businesswomen.

The list of 200 people has twelve Ugandans namely, Lynda Ddane, second Prime Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, Dr Diana Atwiine, Flavia Tumussime, Grace Natabaalo, Ka Malaika, Joyce Bagala, Mable Tugumye Zaake, Evelyn Namara and Sheilah Gashumba.

Lyda Ddane is popular for her radio show on KFM D’hook where she is known as the Queen of happiness, her TV show on NTV ‘The Beat’ and her energetic performance at the NTV dance party.

She started her career as a TV presenter at UBC “Jam 101” alongside Calvin Da Entertainer and later went to radio city before joining KFM radio.