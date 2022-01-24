Singer Maurice Kirya has come out and publicly spoke about his separation with his partner Lisa.

Kirya says it’s now a year since they separated but they are doing their best to be the best parents for their daughter.

“It’s already been over a year since we mutually separated. We’ve learned how to co-parent and are doing a great job at it,” he shared on his Twitter page.

Kirya adds that despite the fact that they separated, their friendship will always remain.

“Our friendship will always remain, as will the undeniable bond we have as the parents to our dear daughter. Love, always.”