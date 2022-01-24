Concerts officially open today after they were closed two years ago in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Many artists could not wait for this moment so that they can make money again and physically meet their fans. Some took their excitement for the opening of concerts and bars on their social media pages.

Below are some of the posts:

“We have come from far. It’s only Jah to be able to make it far. Party Mood. Ready to perform for ya’ll,” Azawi, the slow dancing hitmaker posted on her Twitter page.

“Allow me to welcome you all from the lockdown,” Sheebah Karungi, also known as queen Karma said.

“Bitandike. What’s your hometown? I might stop by during my tour, ” Pallaso, who released many hit songs during the lockdown shared his excitement too.

“Tomorrow it’s a party, Been killing high schools. It’s about time to murder stadiums. So help me God,” said Victor Ruz.

In a recorded interview with state-owned Urban TV journalists, President Museveni said all sectors can reopen as per his earlier directive.