By Barbra Anyait

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Prof Lawrence Muganga has confirmed a musical battle between musicians Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu. Muganga says the event is slated for September 15, 2023, at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Speaking to journalists at Victoria University’s main campus in Kampala, Dr. Muganga also noted that they have been closely monitoring the media reports surrounding their ambassador, Sheebah Karungi, and singer Cindy Sanyu.

“We acknowledge that their recent exchange reflects their passion for their craft and is a testament to their immense talent”, Dr. Muganga said before adding that “This foundation has inspired us to challenge Queen Sheebah Karungi and ‘The King Herself’ Cindy Sanyu to engage in a productive musical battle, especially in light of recent media discussions,”

He says music plays a big role in inspiring and uniting people.

“Ambassador Queen Sheebah Karungi and ‘The King Herself’ Cindy Sanyu have demonstrated their capabilities as influential artists who significantly impact their audiences. Their ability to influence the minds of the younger generation and the broader public is commendable,” Dr Muganga added.

“We already had plans to host our University Graduation Ceremony and the Vusi MasterClass at Kololo Airstrip on September 14, 2023. This will be maintained, and a great way to sum them up with a Musical Battle the following day,” he added.

Cindy recently announced that she would stage her comeback concert at Kololo Independence Grounds on September 15, the same date and venue Sheebah had planned to organize her Yolo festival. The announcement escalated the verbal war between the two singers, with fans from both camps vowing to show up for their musician.