The Lagos State Police Command has reportedly arrested nine members of Nigerian singer Davido’s domestic staff to establish circumstances under which his three-year-old son Ifeanyi Adeleke, reportedly drowned. The arrested include the singer’s nanny, cook and other domestic workers.

According to reports from Nigerian blogs, Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at Davido’s Banana Island mansion in Lagos as both parents were away.

Reports further indicate that the deceased was rushed to hospital and later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

By press time, both Davido and his partner, Chioma, had not announced their son’s death amidst outpouring support from celebrities across the world.

British rapper Stefflon Don, tweeted, “Prayers for Davido and Chioma.”

Similarly, Nigerian rapper MI Abaga took to Twitter to condole with Davido, saying, “What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma. @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this.”

In 2018, Nigerian singer, D’banj has lost his only son in a similar drowning incident. According to BBC, D’banj was not in the country when the incident happened. The British media company reported that the singer was attending BET awards in Los Angeles. The police in Nigeria later asked D’banj and his wife to report the circumstances of the boy’s death after their mourning period.