Producer Yese Oman Rafiki has lost his mother to COVID-19.

Oman Rafiki, who has been ranked as one of the top producers and song writers revealed this on his Instagram page.

”Covid has taken my mum today at 3:15pm,” he posted.

He added that the mother any history of any sickness, something that has caused him so much pain.

”My mum didn’t have any history of any sickness. I feel so down and alone. She was a pastor and she loved the Lord. I pray God judges her fairly,” he posted.

Celebrities have come out to sympathize with their fellow brother in the entertainment industry.

“Sorry my brother Yese, take heart and RIP to Mum,” Bruno K commented.

“Rest well Mum,” Judith Heard, who has just been crowned as Miss Elite Africa said.

The Route Entertainment CEO is a key player in the music industry and his contribution to the Bosco advert exposed his talent. He is also popular for his songs like Mirembe. He has written songs for Bebe Cool, Winnie Nwagi, Angela Kalule, Jose Chameleon, Vinka, and Irene Ntale among several others.