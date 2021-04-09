American rapper Earl Simmons, alias DMX has died at the age of 50 from White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York.

The rapper and actor suffered from a heart attack 5 days ago.

According to a statement from his family, DMX was a fighter and he fought till his last breath.

“He was warrior who fought till the very end”. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” read the statement.

DMX is famous for songs like Ruff Ryders Anthem, It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, Party Up, Boy Back Up etc.

May His Soul Rest In Peace.