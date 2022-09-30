By Babra Anyait

Ugandans can expect to enjoy a reggae-filled experience with the “Reggae on the Nile Festival” event scheduled to be held on 4th and 5th November 2022. According to George Ssemakula, the general manager Humble Management Limited, the event which will be held at the source of the Nile Nest, in Jinja city is intended to promote the reggae culture and will showcase some of the best reggae acts from Uganda including Madox Sematimba, Henry Tigan, New Generation Zex, Abeeka Band, other cultural dance groups, performers from Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Jamaica, South Africa, Nigeria, USA and the UK.

Other activities including rafting, tubing, camping, art exhibitions, different culinary tastes, fashion shows, workshops and seminars shall also take place.

Tourists both local and international are expected to attend. The event is being held by Humble Management Limited and Nile Vybz Entertainment and is being sponsored by partners including Nation Media Group- Uganda (NMG-U), Coca Cola, Nile Special, Kagwirawo Sport Betting, Notifier Media and Capital FM.

The brand manager NTV, Bonny Tamale says NMG-U is partnering to have this event take place in order to promote culture and music.

Tickets can be purchased by dialing *291# and following the prompts. Alternatively, one can also purchase at Quick Ticket Uganda. The early bird tickets go for Shs50,000 for one day, and Shs70,000 for two days. Payment at the gate will be Shs70,000 for one day and Shs100,000 for two days.

Martin Namba the director Nile Vybs Entertainment says the Reggae on the Nile is a festival that intends to get to people to love and appreciate music and culture.