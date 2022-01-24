Rema Namakula Ssebunya has expressed her love for her husband, Dr Hamza Ssebunya today in an emotional message on his birthday.

The message which she posted on her social media pages appreciates Ssebunya for taking good care of their daughters.

“Sunshine on my gloomy days. I’m lucky to have the best motivator, always pushing me to chase my dreams. I’m beyond grateful to have you by my side. Loving and pampering the little ones and I love Seeing you be such an amazing, patient, sweet and adoring daddy to our girls is another dream come true. More life sweet king,” she posted.

The couple has been married for three years and they currently have one daughter together.