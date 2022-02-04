Singer and soccer player Rickman has opened up about his relationship with socialite Sheilah Gashumba saying that most people don’t really know who Sheilah is and so they have a wrong impression of her.

“Most people don’t really know Sheilah but until you actually get to meet her, you will know she is hardworking, very kind, talented, smart, and has nice ideas,” he said.

While appearing on the Superstar Friday D’Mighty Breakfast show to launch his Enjoyment song, Rickman says he met Shiella Gashumba for the first time at NTV and since then, they have been ‘moving correctly’.

When Brian Mulondo asked him about putting his relationship out in the public, Rickman replied, “when you love, you love. There is nothing to really hide.”