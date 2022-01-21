Musician Derrick Ddungu, alias Rickman has confirmed relocating to Uganda.

Rickman was previously staying in Sweden where he played professional football for Sävedalen IF.

Rickman confirmed the news on his social media accounts. He asked his fans to support him as he concentrates on giving them songs.

“You have been asking me for music and I can now say, I’ve relocated back to Uganda to concentrate on giving you hits after hits! No more ghosting on y’all! I will need your support and love through this journey! RICKMAN MANRICK 2022,” he tweeted.

His girlfriend, Sheillah Gashumba also revealed that Rickman will be releasing a song after every six weeks.

“Finally y’all can stop saying that I stopped Rickman Manrick from releasing music! Rickman Manrick has officially relocated back to Uganda! New music every 6 weeks! Now, who is ready,” she said.

Rickman came to the limelight after his ‘Bango’ hit.