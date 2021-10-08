The Ruparelia Group has opened up a new state of art music record label and studio to promote Ugandan talents in the entertainment industry.

”As the Ruparelia foundation through Night shift studio and production, we will continue creating opportunities and harness the power of music to transform the lives of young musicians across the country. We will also strive to ensure gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish and support their talent,” read a statement from the foundation.

The record label names Night Shift Studio” was officially launched at the Ruparelia Group offices in Kampala.

This comes from an inspiration of a video of a Ekuju Jasper, a young Musician in Northern Uganda in the company of his father that was shared on social media.

“The video was immediately shared with the Ruparelia Foundation and specifically Rajiv Ruparelia who is the son of the Sudhir Ruparelia the founder of the Foundation, who was impressed with the young man prowess in Music. The Foundation believes he is an exceptional talent and through our support we will not only be able to support his music talent but also create a lifelong impact in the music industry,” read the statement.

The foundation has promised to ensure that Ekujju becomes the big thing in the music industry in Northern Uganda.

The Night Shift studio also aims at providing access to life-changing opportunities to young musicians from low-income backgrounds.