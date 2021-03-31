Sheilah Gashumba’s relationship with God’s Plan is said to have ended several months ago but nothing conclusive had been produced. The pair have been in an on and off relationship for over two years but looks like it is now over for good.

A few days ago, the internet was filled with videos of Sheilah Gashumba kissing another man and God’s Plan romantically cuddling another woman Pearl of Africa Hotel.

