Shiella Gashumba has finally got a solution to the remaining mark of her relationship with Ali Marcus Lwanga alias God’s Plan.

The socialite, posted on her Snapchat account videos of her covering the tattoo that was bearing her ex boyfriend’s name.

She managed to cover the “God’s Plan” tattoo with wings.

However, removing the tattoo was good news to God’s plan who took to his Instagram account and posted, “Dear God thank you.”

People who followed the couple interpreted his reaction as a sign that that he is now free from the Shiella. However, others attacked God’s plan for his reaction.

Below are some of the comments on God’s plans account.

”You’re such a weak man! You were not supposed to say anything, just like med Ssentogo did w/fabiola. Just kept queit and everything phased out. This shows you’re so much into her life. Following everything she does nd this is mutual,” @LaMigidBae responded.

”The more you look for money in men the more you will get embarrassed,” Matthew Mugenyi posted.

”But why is she suffering like this??, she coulda texted me.. I can photoshop that out in no time,” @itx_avilo commented.