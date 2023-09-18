Ugandan singer and actress Evelyn Love formerly known as Evelyn Lagu is dead, according to media reports.

The singer has been in and out of hospital battling heart and kidney complications.

“Saddened by the terrible news of your Passing! Our Evelyn 🥹 You put on a Great fight! Naye Era Mukama Yagera. Rest With The Angels Darling,” singer Lydia Jazmine posted on her official X platform.

While various fundraising drives have been organized to facilitate her treatment in the past, doctors in Turkey told the ‘Sikyatya’ singer that her body would not manage due to her immunity.

One of Evelyn Love’s most successful drives was held at Papaz Spot in Kampala where over Shs60 million was raised to facilitate her kidney transplant in Turkey.

Released four years ago, Sikyatya is one of her most popular songs. Watch the video here